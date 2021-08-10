12,666 tribals to get title deeds

Thiruvananthapuram

10 August 2021 00:40 IST

CM inaugurates tribal health week celebrations

The government will take steps to distribute land possession certificates for 12,666 homeless tribals identified by the Life Mission, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.

Speaking after the online inauguration of the tribal health week celebrations, he said the government was committed to providing land and housing for tribal families.

“As many as 8,764 homeless tribals have already been provided houses and more than 3,000 acres distributed”, he said.

Mr.Vijayan announced that the government would set up a virtual employment exchange to provide jobs for tribals equipped in various skills.

“As many as 2,646 tribals who have undergone skill training have landed jobs in India and 22 abroad,” he said, adding that efforts were on to ensure that tribal youth get access to higher education.

“More mentor teachers will be recruited in tribal areas and students who have dropped out of school will be brought back,” he said. Mr.Vijayan congratulated the nine tribal students who cleared the CLAT exam after being trained under a programme launched by the Tribal Welfare Department and the Wayanad Legal Services Authority.

Minister for SC/ ST Welfare K.Radhakrishnan presided.