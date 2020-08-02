126 more test positive in Malappuram

Malappuram

02 August 2020 23:59 IST

117 contract disease through local transmission; 113 new cases reported in Kasaragod district

As many as 126 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Sunday. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that 117 of them had contracted the disease through local transmission.

While 106 of them got the virus apparently by contact with the infected people, the source of infection of 11 cases, including a health worker, could not be traced yet.

While four cases came from other States, five were returnees from abroad. As many as 44 infected persons recovered from the disease on Sunday.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said that 2,337 persons were infected in the district since March. Out of them, 1,412 recovered. The number of cases currently under treatment in Malappuram rose to 910 on Sunday.

COVID-19 claimed 13 lives in the district. One person had died while being in quarantine after he recovered from the disease.

As many as 32, 657 persons were quarantined in the district. When 857 of them were in hospitals, 1,330 were in COVID care centres. Others are in home quarantine.

In Kasaragod

The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the district with 105 out of the 113 new patients contracting the disease through local transmission. Those infected are residents of Ajanur (2), Chemmanda (18), Chengala (6), Kallar (1), Kanhangad (7), Karaduka (1), Kasaragod (29), Kayyur-Cheemeni (2), Kinnanur Karinthalam (1), Kodambalur (1), Madikkai (1), Mangalpadi (1), Manjeswaram (2), Meenja (1), Mulliyar (2), Neeleswaram (1), Padana (3), Pallikara (2), Panathadi (2), Pullu Periya (1), Trikaripur (18), Uduma (8), Valliyaparamba (1), West Eleri (1), and Kangol in Kannur (1).

Two persons, a 73-year-old resident of Mangalpady and a 76-year-old resident of Thrikaripur, died of COVID-19 in Kasaragod on Sunday. Both were undergoing treatment at private hospitals. The deaths have not been included in the official list of the government.

In Palakkad

Thirty-eight persons tested positive for the virus in Palakkad on Sunday. Among them, 30 were infected through local transmission, and four had come from other States. The source of infection for four cases could not be traced.

As many as 417 infected persons are currently under treatment in the district.

In Thrissur

As many as 58 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Thrissur district on Sunday. Currently, there are 484 active cases. So far, 1,591 cases have been reported from the district.

Among the 58 cases, 51 contracted the disease through local transmission. The cases were reported from Vadama cluster (19); Irinjalakuda cluster (7); Irinjalakuda KSE cluster (6); Pattambi cluster (2); Chalakudy cluster (2); Sakthan Market cluster (1); and Irinjalakuda KLF cluster (1), besides other 12 more cases.

In all, 13,207 persons are under observation in the district.

In Wayanad

Nineteen persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad on Sunday.

All of them contracted the infection through local transmission, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said. They were admitted to District Hospital, Mananthavady.

As many as 351 infected persons are currently under treatment in the district, Dr. Renuka said adding that 2,864 persons were under observation.

Meanwhile, District Collector Adeela Abdulla declared wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 11, 12 and 13 of Pozhuthana grama panchayat and wards 8,12 and 13 of Padinharethara and ward 5 of Kottathara grama panchayats as containment zones.

In Kannur

Sixteen more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kannur on Sunday.They include nine health workers — seven from the Kannur Government Medical College cluster — and three local transmission cases.

One person died of COVID-19 in Kannur on Sunday. The 40-year-old resident of Munderi panchayat died at Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. He was admitted with severe respiratory infection and had diabetes.

Though he tested negative for the virus on July 14, antigen test conducted on July 27 turned positive. The death has not been listed in the official release of the government.

(With inputs from Kasaragod, Kannur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Thrissur, and Wayanad bureaus)