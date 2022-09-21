₹1.26 crore sanctioned for Killiyar

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 21, 2022 00:21 IST

The State government has given administrative sanction for the release of ₹1.26 crore for the construction of a protective wall on the banks of Killiyar in Thiruvananthapuram, said Transport Minister Antony Raju.

An amount of ₹56 lakh has been sanctioned for the construction of a retaining wall on the right bank near Pangode Bridge and ₹70 lakh on the left bank near Parachira Bridge in Killiyar. The protective wall will be constructed in the areas of Edapazhanji in Jagathy ward, Thengakoodu Pandaravila, and Kizhakkevila in Valiyashala ward. The officials have been instructed to complete the construction work in time, said the Minister.

