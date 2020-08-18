126 cases in Alappuzha keeps COVID count high

ALAPPUZHA

18 August 2020 20:40 IST

Local transmission continues unabated with 117 new cases

The COVID-19 pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down in the district with 126 people testing positive for the disease on Tuesday.

Local transmission cases continue to rise at an alarming rate as 117 patients out of the 126 contracted the disease through contact. Rest nine cases include six who came from other States and three from abroad.

Of the contact cases, Thumpoly in Alappuzha municipality and Kadakarappally—both large COVID-19 clusters—logged 56 and 28 cases respectively. The rest of the contact cases were reported from Panavally (10), Alappuzha (6), Cherthala South (3), Thrikkunnapuzha (2), Thaikkattussery (2), Vallikunnam (2), Thamarakulam (2) and one case each from Karuvatta, Keerikkad, Cheravally, Chengannur, Chunakara and Thuravoor.

Both the Thumpoly and Kadakkarappally clusters are turning out to be a cause for concern. According to officials, Thumpoly so far registered 143 cases, while 202 cases were reported from Kadakkarappally. However, the spread of the disease in five other large COVID-19 clusters in the district—Kayamkulam municipality, Chettikkad, Vettakkal, Pallithode and Punnapra North—seems to have been brought under control.

Meanwhile, 65 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease tested negative. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 1,465.

Wards 26 and 38 (Muttathiparambu and Palachuvadu areas) in Alappuzha municipality, wards 8, 9 and 11 in Kandalloor, wards 3 and 9 in Thrikkunnapuzha, ward 13 in Pandanad, ward 3 in Mannar, and parts of ward 7 in Mannacherry grama panchayat, were declared containment zones.