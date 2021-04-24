1,255 new cases in Kollam

The number of new COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in the district for two consecutive days on Saturday.

While the tally was 1,080 on Friday, it touched 1,255 on Saturday.

The new patients include 1,247 contact cases, one NRI, two health workers and five others who had travelled from different Indian States.

Kollam currently has 18,479 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 10,57,741.

While 1,350 people completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 2,08,003 primary and 16,075 secondary contacts of the patients. Kollam currently has two CSLTCs and three CFLTCs functioning in the district. Meanwhile 21,864 people in the district were vaccinated on Saturday.