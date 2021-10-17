125 persons shifted to relief camps in Kollam

KOLLAM

The district has incurred a loss of ₹7 lakh so far, 140 houses suffer damage

The district administration has shifted a total of 125 persons to five relief camps opened in various parts of Kollam following incessant rains.

At present, 33 families that include 52 women, 50 men and 23 children have been evacuated from inundated parts and areas prone to severe waterlogging.

While large-scale crop damage has been reported from many regions including villages on the bank of Ithikkara river, seven houses were completely destroyed in the rains. The number of houses that suffered partial damage is 140 and the district has incurred a loss of ₹7 lakh so far.

While the shore was battered by strong waves in many parts, roads remained inundated despite a visible decrease in rain intensity on Sunday.

Overcast sky

Most parts of the district had an overcast sky and sporadic drizzle, though moderate to heavy rain was reported from eastern regions.

A special team has been deployed for security and rehabilitation activities along the coast.

Camps are being opened as needed in the eastern region and other distressed areas.

The shutters of Thenmala dam are being opened slowly to minimise the flooding in river banks and low-lying areas.

Food was delivered to 60 isolated families residing on the shore of Achankovil river and arrangements have been made to ensure their safety.

Power outages in various areas are being restored and according to officials, out of the 1,600 complaints received in a single day, 90% were resolved.

Traffic restricted

Traffic was restricted on the Ayur-Anchal road and precautionary measures have been taken in view of possible landslides on the Kollam-Shencottai highway. Considering the emergency situation, the authorities have imposed a two-day ban on the entry to all tourist places.

The district administration has opened 24-hour control rooms at the district headquarters and all taluks for coordinating relief activities. Public can contact the control rooms by dialling 0474-2794002, 2794004 (Kollam Collectorate), 0474-2742116 (Kollam taluk), 0476-2620223 (Karunagappally taluk), 0474-2454623 (Kottarakara taluk), 0476-2830345(Kunnathoor taluk), 0475-2350090 (Pathanapuram taluk), and 0475-2222605 (Punalur taluk).