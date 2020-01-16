1.25 lakh families given title deeds: Minister

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has distributed title deeds to 1.25 lakh families in the State, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan has said.

He was inaugurating the district ‘pattaya mela’ at the SDV Centenary auditorium here on Thursday.

“With the completion of pattaya melas in Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram and Palakkad districts, the number of people who received title deeds in the last three years will touch 1.40 lakh in the State,” Mr. Chandrasekharan said.

The Minister distributed title deeds and possession certificates to 206 families in the mela. He said that it was the third pattaya mela to be organised in Alappuzha in as many years. “Since the LDF government came to power in 2016, we have distributed title deeds to 1,017 people in Alappuzha. It is important to produce basic land documents to receive benefits provided through local self-government institutions. The government has issued directions to all district collectors in the State to help people who face difficulty in obtaining documents from government departments,” he said.

Among those who received title deeds on Friday was 96-year-old Sarojini Amma, of Canal Ward in Alappuzha municipality. She received the title deed for five cents of land after a wait of 40 years.

Mr. Chandrasekharan further said the State government had completed the construction of two lakh houses under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission in the State.

District panchayat president G. Venugopal presided. District Collector M. Anjana, and Ambalapuzha block panchayat president K.M. Junaid were present.