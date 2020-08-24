1,242 new cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram

24 August 2020 21:35 IST

11 more deaths confirmed as due to viral infection

The cumulative COVID-19 case burden of Kerala went up to 59,504, with the State reporting 1,242 new cases on Monday.

The number of recoveries reported was 1,238. With the total number of recoveries reported in the State till date reaching 38,887, the number of active cases now is 20,323.

The Health Department confirming 11 more deaths as due to the viral infection on Monday, the cumulative toll in the State has risen to 234. Three of these deaths were reported in Kasaragod, two each in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, and the rest from Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Kottayam

Nearly 90% of the cases reported on Monday — 1,115 of the 1,242 — are locally acquired, including that of 34 healthcare workers. The source of infection is yet to be identified in 95 cases.

On Monday, Thiruvananthapuram reported 182 cases, including that of 17 healthcare workers. Malappuram reported 169 cases, Alappuzha 60, Ernakulam 165, Malappuram 186, Kannur 76, Kollam 112, Kozhikode 81, Thrissur 46, Kottayam 82, Pathanamthitta 6, Kasaragod 118, Palakkad 99, Idukki 19, and Wayanad 10.

The number of tests conducted in the past 24 hours is 26,186. The number of hotspots in the State now is 624.