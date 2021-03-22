1,239 cases reported in State

1,766 recoveries, TPR remains steady at 3.56%

With the number of COVID-19 tests done over the weekend dipping to 34,821, the number of new cases of COVID reported on Monday was just 1,239.

The test positivity rate (TPR), however, remained steady at 3.56%, as it has been since the past few days.

The State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, rose to 11,05,467 cases on Monday.

With 1,766 recoveries being reported, the active case pool dipped again to reach 24,081 cases. The cumulative recoveries, reported by the State ever since the pandemic began, has risen to 10,76,571.

On Monday, the addition of 12 new deaths that took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State took the State’s cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,507 deaths.

Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha and Ernakaulam reported two deaths each while one death each was reported in Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State was 442 on Monday, according to official reports, with 130 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 1,239 new cases reported on Monday, 1,073 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections through the contact with other infected persons. This includes infections reported in six healthcare workers. In 60 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons are reported or known in the case of 106 infections.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported 175 new cases, Kannur 125, Kozhikode 114, Kollam 112, Ernakulam 106, Alappuzha 103, Idukki 91, Thrissur 89, Malappuram 81, Kottayam 70, Palakkad 59, Pathanamthitta 46, Kasaragod 44 and Wayanad 24 cases.