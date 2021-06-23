1,230 test positive in Kollam

KOLLAM

23 June 2021 23:18 IST

547 in Kottayam and 427 in Pathanamthitta

The district reported 1,230 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,168 recoveries on Wednesday.

While 1,222 patients contracted the disease through contact, the others include three NRIs and five health workers.

Kollam district currently has 33,366 people under observation and the total number of samples collected is 15,74,885.

While 3,093 people completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 2,72,350 primary and 17,370 secondary contacts of the cases.

Kottayam

As many as 547 people, including two health workers, tested positive for COVID-19 in Kottayam on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, all contracted the disease through local transmission.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the district further declined to 6.97%. With 58 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Panachikka , which recorded 35 cases

Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamathitta, 427 people tested positive for the disease during the day.

The TPR for the day was 11.8%.

With 39 cases, Pathanamathitta municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Aranmula with 29 cases . The disease, meanwhile, claimed nine more lives in the district.

(With contribution from bureaus in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta)