1.23 lakh title deeds distributed in Kerala, says Minister

November 11, 2023 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST

KOCHI

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said here on Friday that the government had distributed 1.23 lakh title deeds even before it was half way through its term.

Inaugurating the Koothattukulam smart village office, he recalled that the last government had distributed 1.77 lakh title deeds.

The government has set the goal of a State without landless people. The concept of Pattaya Mission was evolved to ensure that all those who are eligible received land. Pattaya assemblies chaired by MLAs are being organised across all constituencies as part of the initiative.

Mr. Rajan said Pattaya assemblies would serve as a platform for local bodies to identify and alert the government about eligible beneficiaries. “Documents for all land are as critical as land for all. To ensure this, digital resurvey has been kick-started in the State. The government has taken steps to confiscate land from encroachers and distribute it among the landless,” he added.

Anoop Jacob, MLA, presided.

