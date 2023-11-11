HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

1.23 lakh title deeds distributed in Kerala, says Minister

November 11, 2023 02:17 am | Updated 02:17 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

KOCHI

Revenue Minister K. Rajan said here on Friday that the government had distributed 1.23 lakh title deeds even before it was half way through its term.

Inaugurating the Koothattukulam smart village office, he recalled that the last government had distributed 1.77 lakh title deeds.

The government has set the goal of a State without landless people. The concept of Pattaya Mission was evolved to ensure that all those who are eligible received land. Pattaya assemblies chaired by MLAs are being organised across all constituencies as part of the initiative.

Mr. Rajan said Pattaya assemblies would serve as a platform for local bodies to identify and alert the government about eligible beneficiaries. “Documents for all land are as critical as land for all. To ensure this, digital resurvey has been kick-started in the State. The government has taken steps to confiscate land from encroachers and distribute it among the landless,” he added.

Anoop Jacob, MLA, presided.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.