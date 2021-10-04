12,297 test positive, 16,333 more recover

Thiruvananthapuram

Of new cases, 3,413 are fully vaccinated

Kerala logged 12,297 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The number of samples tested in 24 hours was 88,914.

The Health Department’s data state that of the new cases, 3,413 were fully vaccinated, while 3,134 persons had no history of vaccination. It advises that those with co-morbidities amongst this cohort of unvaccinated persons should seek early medical care in hospitals. The State’s active case pool has declined to 1,37,043 patients, with 16,333 persons reported to have recovered on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 11% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals like COVID-19 first line/second line treatment centres.

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 25, 377 with the State adding 74 recent deaths to the official list on Sunday.

ICU occupancy

Current ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped to 1,815 on Sunday. The figure was 1,851 on Saturday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has also come down to 791.

On Sunday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 came down to 1,101 while the number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals across the State is steadily declining and now stands at 16,679.

26% decline

During September 27-October 3, new cases declined by 26% when compared to the previous week. The number of active cases went down by 11% and the hospitalisations too reduced by 12% in comparison to the previous week.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 47,20,206 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,904 cases, Thrissur 1,552, Thiruvananthapuram 1,420, Kozhikode 1,112, Kottayam 894, Malappuram 894, Kollam 746, Palakkad 720, Alappuzha 700, Idukki 639, Kannur 606, Pathanamthitta 554, Wayanad 366 and Kasaragod 190 cases.