12,288 new cases, 15,808 recover

The State registered 12,288 cases when 99,312 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The case pool has been dropping every day and on Thursday it stood at 1,18,744, with 15,808 more recovering.

According to the Health Department, only 10.7 % of the active cases in hospitals or first-line/second-line treatment centres

COVID deaths continue to be reported in a significant way in the State even when hospitalisations and ICU occupancy are all on the decline. The cumulative fatality now stands at 25,952 with the State adding 141 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the toll on Thursday.

The ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped further to 1,734 on Thursday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support is also showing a downward trend and stood at 724.

On Thursday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 1,016 while the total number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe infection declined further to 14,684.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 47,63,695 cases.

Among districts, the Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,839 cases followed by Thrissur 1,698, Thiruvananthapuram 1,435, Kozhikode 1,033, Kollam 854, Malappuram 762, Alappuzha 746, Kottayam 735, Palakkad 723, Kannur 679, Pathanamthitta 643, Idukki 622, Wayanad 337, and Kasaragod 182 cases.