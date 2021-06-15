12,246 new cases at 11.76% TPR

13,536 more recover, 166 succumb to infection

Kerala reported 12,246 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 1,04,120 samples were tested in 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) on the day was 11.76%.

The State’s active case pool declined to 1,12,361 patients now, with 13,536 patients reported to have recovered on Tuesday.

The cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State has reached 11,508, with the State adding 166 recent deaths to the official list on Tuesday.

Hospitalisations decline

On Tuesday, new COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in the State were 2,161. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID-19 in hospitals has gone below 30,000 and now stands at 29,225. Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients are also on its way down and on Tuesday, stood at 2,952. Those requiring ventilator support went down to 1,183.

District-wise

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,702, Kollam 1,597, Thiruvananthapuram 1,567, Thrissur 1,095, Malappuram 1,072, Palakkad 1,066, Alappuzha 887, Kozhikode 819, Kannur 547, Idukki 487, Pathanamthitta 480, Kottayam 442, Kasaragod 301 and Wayanad 184 cases.