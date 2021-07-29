1,222 new cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 July 2021 20:49 IST

Test positivity rate rises to 9.1%

The capital district recorded 1,222 COVID-19 cases and 1,013 recoveries as the active caseload stood at 11,048 on Thursday. The test positivity rate rose marginally to 9.1% when 13,378 people were subjected to tests.

Among the fresh cases, 1,113 cases have been attributed to local transmission, while the source of infection is unknown in 108 cases. One health worker has also tested positive. As many as 32,771 people have been placed under quarantine in the district.

The district death toll stood at 3,232 with 10 more recent deaths being attributed to COVID-19. The case fatality ratio was 0.98, the highest in the State.