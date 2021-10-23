1,221 new cases in capital

The active COVID-19 caseload fell to 9,749 in the district on Saturday when 1,221 fresh cases and 1,431 recoveries were recorded. The test positivity rate stood at 11.6%.

The district administration has currently placed 44,064 people in quarantine as part of its pandemic management efforts. The death toll stood at 4,508.

District Collector Navjot Khosa declared a micro-containment zone in Aishwarya Nagar Residents Association in Edavacode ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Thinavila ward of Kadakkaroor grama panchayat; Kudappankunnu ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Puravoor, Pavoorkkonam, Kizhuvilam and Chumaduthangi wards of Kizhuvilam grama panchayat have been excluded from the list of containment zones.

The existing micro-containment zones in Ananda Nilayam Orphanage in Kuriathy ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and Kannamkuzhi area of Narayanapuram ward of Neyyattinkara Municipality have been withdrawn.