Kerala

1,221 new cases in capital

The active COVID-19 caseload fell to 9,749 in the district on Saturday when 1,221 fresh cases and 1,431 recoveries were recorded. The test positivity rate stood at 11.6%.

The district administration has currently placed 44,064 people in quarantine as part of its pandemic management efforts. The death toll stood at 4,508.

District Collector Navjot Khosa declared a micro-containment zone in Aishwarya Nagar Residents Association in Edavacode ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

Thinavila ward of Kadakkaroor grama panchayat; Kudappankunnu ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Puravoor, Pavoorkkonam, Kizhuvilam and Chumaduthangi wards of Kizhuvilam grama panchayat have been excluded from the list of containment zones.

The existing micro-containment zones in Ananda Nilayam Orphanage in Kuriathy ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, and Kannamkuzhi area of Narayanapuram ward of Neyyattinkara Municipality have been withdrawn.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 7:23:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/1221-new-cases-in-capital/article37140567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY