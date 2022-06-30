1.22 lakh students set to appear for KEAM

Exam to be held at 346 centres, including 343 in State, on July 4

A total of 1,22,083 candidates have registered for the KEAM 2022 examination for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses this year.

All arrangements have been put in place for the examination that will be held across 346 centres, including 343 in the State, on July 4. Dubai, New Delhi and Mumbai will host the annual examination outside Kerala.

Schools under the General Education department have been identified to conduct the examination in the State. The government has declared a holiday for the examination centres on this particular day.

The highest number of students will appear for the examination from Thiruvananthapuram (15,283). The centres in New Delhi, Dubai and Mumbai will have 339, 366 and 175 students respectively.

Paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) will be held from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., while Paper 2 (Mathematics) will be held from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacy course aspirants will only have to appear for Paper 1.

The COVID-19 protocol will be enforced at each centre. The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has instructed chief superintendents to appoint teachers for special COVID-19 duty at each centre.