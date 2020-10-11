1,214 schools in Kottayam upgraded

KOTTAYAM

11 October 2020 19:01 IST

As Kerala is all set to become the first total digital State in public education in the country, as many as 1,214 schools in Kottayam have been upgraded with hi-tech education facilities.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally declare the State’s achievement through videoconferencing on Monday.

According to officials the district education department, hi-tech school and hi-tech lab projects have been completed in 831 primary (Classes 1 to 7) and 383 high school and higher secondary schools (Classes 8 to 12) in the government and government-aided sector. As many as 21,106 information technology devices and equipment have been made available in these schools as part of the project.

The devices deployed include 6,552 laptos, 4,003 multimedia projector, 5,478 USB speaker, 2,530 mounting accessories, 1,064 screens, 378 DSLR camera, 348 multi-function printer, 382 HD webcam, and 371 television sets. High speed broadband facilities have been made available in as many as 920 schools.

The hi-tech school programme, implemented by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), forms a key part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission of the State government. The project was implemented at a cost of ₹42.36, of which ₹34.75 was from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) while the rest of the amount was raised at the local level.

As per estimates, Kottayam currently has 131 little KITE IT club units with a total membership of 6,932.