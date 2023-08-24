12.06 g of MDMA seized, youth arrested

August 24, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Thiruvananthapuram Excise wing arrested a 27-year-old youth and seized 12.06 g of MDMA from him early Thursday.

Excise Circle Inspector B.L. Shibu arrested Al Ameen, who hails from Kochuveli, from a house at Thottumukku, Vithura, following a tip-off received by the Excise enforcement and anti-nacotic special squad shadow team.

Al Ameen, who was under surveillance, was peddling drugs from a rented accommodation at Thottumukku on a large scale. He would go to Bengaluru directly to purchase drugs and peddle them here late at night, said sources.

The Excise shadow team has strengthened checks across the district against the backdrop of Onam.