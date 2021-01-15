12,010 health workers to get vaccine in Wayanad

KALPETTA

15 January 2021 23:32 IST

All arrangements have been made for the COVID-19 vaccination in Wayanad district.

The vaccine would be administered to 4,315 selected health workers, including physicians, nurses, paramedical staff and Asha workers in the district in the first phase from Saturday, R. Renuka, District Medical Officer, said.

“As many as 12,010 health workers have been registered for the drive so far in the district,” Dr. Renuka said, adding that 9,590 doses of Covishield vaccine had been brought to the district for the purpose. “Two doses of the vaccine will be administered to each health worker. The second dose will be given 28 days after the first dose,” she said.

As many as nine health centres have been identified for the drive, including the District Hospital, Mananthavady; taluk hospitals in Sulthan Bathery and Vythiri; family health centres at Appappara and Pozhuthana; community health centre at Pulpally; primary health centres at Varadoor and Kurukkan Moola and D.M.WIMS at Meppadi.

The vaccine would be administered to 100 persons a day and five vaccination officers had been appointed to each vaccination centre, Dr. Renuka said.

241 new cases

Meanwhile, 241 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,862.

Of the new cases, 240 patients, including four health workers, were infected through local contact and a person had returned from abroad.

As many as 207 people recovered on the day. The district has so far reported 19,782 COVID-19 cases.