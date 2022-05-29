1200th anniversary of Syrian migration observed

The 1200th anniversary celebrations of the West Asian (Syrian) migration to Kollam, organised by Thulassery Manapurathu Tharavad, were held at St Mary’s Orthodox Church auditorium, West Kallada.

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai inaugurated the event online and Bishop Thomas Samuel, Bishop Emeritus of Church of South India (CSI), presided over the function.

Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Mathews III inaugurated the cultural meeting and posthumously honoured late Dr K.C.G. Varghese, founder of Hindustan Group of Institutions Chennai and Mysuru, with the second Marwan SaboreIso Award.

This year’s Thulassery Manapurathu Excellence Award was given to former diplomat T.P. Srinivasan and Drs Gewargis Acis, executive member of World Council of Arameans. The family flag was released by Bishop Yoohanon Mar Chrysostom, Bishop Emeritus of Syro-Malankara Catholic Church, while Ministers Saji Cherian, K.N. Balagopal and Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, attended the meeting online.