₹12,000 crore invested in various coastal development projects: Saji Cherian

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said that approximately ₹12,000 crore has been invested in various coastal development projects during the current government’s tenure.

The allocated funds have facilitated several initiatives to uplift marginalised fishermen communities in the State, he added.

Rounding off the discussion on the demands for grants for the Fisheries department in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Cherian said as many as 2,578 houses had been constructed at a cost of ₹2,450 crore to rehabilitate residents living within 50 metres from the tidal zone under the Punargeham project.

Additionally, 12,723 houses had been built under the LIFE scheme, and another 4,706 houses and 192 flats were constructed under various other housing schemes of the Fisheries department.

This collective effort has resulted in a total of 20,247 houses being provided for fishermen under the administration of both Pinarayi Vijayan governments. In Thiruvananthapuram district, the construction of 192 flats on 2.37 acres of land at Valiyathura and Veli is currently in progress.

The Minister highlighted the resumption of kerosene permits for traditional fishing vessels after a seven-year hiatus, and the establishment of fisheries stations in Alappuzha, Ponnani, Azhikode (Thrissur), and Kasaragod among the initiatives made to strengthen support infrastructure for fishermen.

The government has also increased accident insurance coverage for fishermen to ₹10 lakh, ensuring comprehensive coverage for all fishermen and allied workers. Financial support under the Fishermen Savings Relief Scheme has also been enhanced from ₹2,700 to ₹4,500.

He also underscored efforts to enhance the fish marketing network through initiatives such as mobile fish marts, hygienic fresh fish retailing units, and franchise marts, facilitated by Matsyafed.