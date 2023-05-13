1,200 ‘Krishikootams’ to be launched on May 16

May 13, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Agriculture department’s efforts to give a fillip to the agriculture sector by creating ‘Krishikootams’ (farm groups) are set to take off on a big note.

The department, under its newly formed Value-Added Agriculture Mission (VAAM), will formally launch the operations of 1,200 Krishikootams, which include 1,000 value-addition-oriented groups and 200 mechanised ones focusing on farm-related services, on Tuesday. The department will also formally declare the successful panchayat-level registration of 20,000 Krishikootams on the occasion.

The Agriculture department had hit upon the idea of creating dedicated farm groups working in an atmosphere of collaboration so as to boost production, procurement, processing, value-addition and marketing of vegetables, fruits and tubers. According to the department, the concept of krishikootams evolved out of the ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ campaign launched by the department last year to promote agriculture as a household activity and localised production of safe-to-eat food.

‘’When the department launched Njangalum Krishiyilekku, we were determined that it should not taper off the way campaigns usually do. Resource persons were trained and since the thrust was on integrated farming, experts from allied sectors such as animal husbandry and fisheries were also roped in. Initially, we had planned for 10,000 Krishikootams, but the response was overwhelming and we had over 25,000 applicants,’‘ Agriculture Minister P. Prasad told The Hindu on Saturday.

Since it was inadvisable to have all the farmer groups focusing on a single area, they have been divided into three groups, the first two concentrating on production and value-addition while the third group offers the necessary farm-related services including machinery.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally launch the 1,200 groups at Perinthalmanna on May 16 (Tuesday). Mr. Prasad will preside. The launch is being planned as part of the third 100-day action plan of the Left Democratic Front government. Seminars and an exhibition are also planned as part of the event.