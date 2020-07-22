120 test positive in Alappuzha

In yet another exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, 120 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Wednesday.

As a sign of a worsening situation, almost half of the new patients got the virus through local transmission. While 59 contracted the disease through contact, the source of infections of another four persons hailing from Budhanoor, Alappuzha, Thuravoor and Kayamkulam is untraceable.

Besides, 20 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Nooranad unit, 24 people who came from abroad and 13 from other States were diagnosed with the disease. The district now has an active COVID-19 caseload of 745.

Parts of Cherthala taluk remain the hotbed of local transmissions as 11 people from Thuravoor, nine people from Kadakkarappally, seven from Eramalloor, five from Arookutty, three from Chandiroor, two from Pallithode and one each from Ezhupunna and Vettakkal tested positive.

The other local contact cases were reported from Arattuvazhi (five cases), Kayamkulam (four cases), Alappuzha (four cases), Pallana (two cases), and one each from Vallikunnam, Chennithala, Payippad, Kandiyoor and Muthukkattukara.

As the district’s COVID-19 graph continue to go on an upward trajectory, authorities have further tightened measures aimed at tackling the spread of the outbreak. District Collector A. Alexander has directed authorities concerned to introduce measures to manage crowd in markets effectively across the district. Ban on fishing and sale of fish along the coast in the district have been extended till July 29.

District Police Chief (DPC) P.S. Sabu said 77 cases were registered and 71 arrested in the last 24 hours for violating COVID-19 guidelines. Besides, the police have registered 230 petty cases for not using masks in public places, 10 cases for not maintaining physical distancing, and three cases for violating quarantine norms.

Residential areas in wards 13 (Palace ward) and 51 (Kalappura) in Alappuzha municipality and wards 15,19 and 21 in Mararikulam South grama panchayat were declared as containment zones.

Meanwhile, 19 people who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 tested negative for the disease.