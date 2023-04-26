120 Keralites feared trapped in Sudan

April 26, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government fears that at least 120 Keralites may have been trapped in war-torn Sudan.

The first flight to New Delhi with 360 Indians took off from Jeddah under ‘Operation Kaveri’ but the flight had no Keralites, according to the passenger manifest received by authorities. Another flight will take off at 2 a.m. on Thursday and is expected to reach Mumbai by 9 a.m.

According to sources, the flight may have around 50 Keralites but their details are not available. These will be known once the passenger manifest is released.

A senior officer with NoRKA-Roots, the field agency of the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs, said though the agency had a primary database of Keralites in Sudan, it was not known how many of them were flown by the Indian Air Force or taken by ship from Port Sudan to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia under the mission.

It is also not known whether all stranded Keralites were able to report to the Indian Embassy ahead of evacuation.

Harikrishnan Namboothiri K., CEO of NoRKA-Roots, said the agency had made all arrangements for the transit evacuation of Keralites who reached Mumbai and Delhi on evacuation flights to various parts of the State. The tickets for the evacuees could be booked once passenger details were available, he said.

Earlier, the State Cabinet entrusted the NoRKA-Roots with bringing all Keralites reaching India from Sudan to Kerala at the expense of the State government. The Indian mission evacuated stranded Indians when the two warring factions in Sudan agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday. As per preliminary reports, around 3,000 Indians are stuck in various parts of Sudan, including capital Khartoum.