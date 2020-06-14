12-year-old girl found dead

14 June 2020 23:19 IST

A 12-year-old girl was found dead in her house at Mahadevikadu, near Karthikappally, on Sunday.

According to the Thrikkunnapuzha police, the child ended her life allegedly after being scolded by her mother. The deceased was a Class 7 student of a school at Nangiarkulangara. “The girl was living with her mother and stepfather. She was found hanging in her room. According to statements and preliminary investigation, the girl ended life after her mother chastised her for showing a lack of interest in studies,” said the police. A few months ago, the childline, panchayat authorities, and pink police interviewed the child based on a complaint that the girl was being subjected to physical assault by her mother. “We intervened on a complaint from the public seven months ago. However, the girl told us that she was punished for stealing money for buying chocolates. She didn’t accuse her mother of torture,” the police said.

Suicide Prevention Helpline Number: DISHA- 1056.

