ADVERTISEMENT

12-year-old boy killed in accident

May 13, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 12-year-old boy was killed and 11 other people injured after a fish-laden lorry collided with a minibus near Parassala during the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at Inchivila around 3 a.m. The police identified the deceased as Aromal of Kothamangalam. He was part of a 12-member tourist group from Ernakulam that was headed for Kanyakumari. The over-speeding lorry that was transporting fish from Kanyakumari rammed their minibus, the police said.

The incident occurred when the vehicles were negotiating a sharp curve amid low visibility and a slight drizzle. Local residents rushed to the scene on hearing the sound of the collision to rescue those trapped in the minibus.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Those injured were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, SAT Hospital, and a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. The Parassala police have taken the lorry driver Rahul and his helper Kingson were into custody.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US