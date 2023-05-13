12-year-old boy killed in accident

May 13, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A 12-year-old boy was killed and 11 other people injured after a fish-laden lorry collided with a minibus near Parassala during the early hours of Saturday.

The incident occurred at Inchivila around 3 a.m. The police identified the deceased as Aromal of Kothamangalam. He was part of a 12-member tourist group from Ernakulam that was headed for Kanyakumari. The over-speeding lorry that was transporting fish from Kanyakumari rammed their minibus, the police said.

The incident occurred when the vehicles were negotiating a sharp curve amid low visibility and a slight drizzle. Local residents rushed to the scene on hearing the sound of the collision to rescue those trapped in the minibus.

Those injured were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, SAT Hospital, and a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. The Parassala police have taken the lorry driver Rahul and his helper Kingson were into custody.