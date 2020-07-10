12 test positive in Idukki

IDUKKI

10 July 2020 23:16 IST

Twelve persons including a health worker tested positive in Idukki on Friday. Those tested positive were six persons who returned from other States and two who returned from Gulf countries. Four persons recovered from the virus.

Four were infected through contact. A 41-year-old staff at Thopramkudy veterinary hospital tested positive on Friday.

A 48-year-old man, another 48-year-old man and his five-year-old daughter tested positive through contact.

Meanwhile ward number 10, 11 and 14 of the Kanjikuzhy grama panchayat have been declared as containment wards.