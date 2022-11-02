12 spot booking centres for Sabarimala pilgrims

Meeting of Ministers from south Indian States held

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 02, 2022 20:27 IST

Spot booking will be available for Sabarimala pilgrims at 12 centres, including Chengannur and Nilackal, this year, Ministers from south Indian states were informed at a meeting held here on Wednesday.

Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan apprised the meeting of the steps taken by the State government to streamline the pilgrimage. He said the virtual queue system would be followed this year also. Facilities for food and rest and medical assistance had been arranged along the traditional forest route preferred by pilgrims from other States.

Mr. Radhakrishnan sought the help of governments in other States to discourage pilgrims from dumping plastic waste and clothes in waterbodies.

Vehicles up to 15 seats will be allowed to offload passengers at Pampa and park at Nilackal while bigger vehicles will have to stop at the base camp itself. KSRTC will operate chain services from Nilackal-Pampa route. The Minister said more showers would be provided at Pampa for pilgrims to cleanse themselves when taking a dip in the river becomes dangerous due to rising water level.

Devaswom secretary K. Biju and Travancore Devaswom Board president K. Ananthagopan participated in the meeting.

