12 positive cases in Kollam, nine in Alappuzha

30 June 2020 23:12 IST

Three cases in Kottayam, one positive in Pathanamthitta

Twelve persons, including three members of a family, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kollam district on Tuesday. While nine were from abroad, three came from Mumbai.

Among the patients, three persons were from Kuwait, two from Oman, two from Ivory Coast and one each from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.Those from Mumbai include a 47-year-old Punalur resident, his 43-year-old wife, and 17-year-old daughter who arrived in Kollam on June 14 by Lokmanya Tilak Express. Another 23-year-old family member who travelled with them tested positive on June 27. The other cases were from Chathannur, Pallimon, Odanavattam, Thrikkaruva, Elamadu, Umayanallur, Mangad, Chavara and Karukone.

Alappuzha

Nine more persons tested positive in the district on Tuesday. Five of them came from abroad, three from other States and one a resident of Kurathikad.

Among the persons from other States, a young man from Muhamma, reached the district from Mumbai by flight on June 24. Another young man hailing from Alappuzha came from Guwahati on June 14. The eighth patient, a young man from Edathua, came by train from Mumbai on June 26.

The 52-year-old Kurathikad native was found to have contracted the disease during a check-up prior to surgery at District Hospital, Mavelikkara.

Meanwhile, the government has declared Ward 16 in Bharanikavu grama panchayat, Ward 14 and 15 in Chengannur municipality, Ward 14 in Palamel grama panchayat, Ward 4 and 9 in Kayamkulam municipality as containment zones.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 176.

Kottayam

The district on Tuesday reported three fresh cases even as six persons who recovered from the infection were discharged from hospitals.

As many as 109 people from the district are currently undergoing treatment for the virus infection in different hospitals and 110 people have recovered from the infection so far.

Health officials are yet to identify any fresh local transmission cases from the Pallikkathodu panchayat where a six member family was tested positive last week.

Pathanamthitta

The number of patients in the district went up to 185 with one more Non-Resident Keralite (NoRK) testing positive to the virus infection on Tuesday. A 27-year-old youth who came to his home village of Thannithode from Kuwait on June 12 was the new patient and he was placed in quarantine at Pathanamthitta General Hospital.