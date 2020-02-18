12-point package to boost decentralisation

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac inaugurating the State-level Panchayath Day celebrations at Vythiri in Wayanad district on Tuesday .

KALPETTA

18 February 2020 23:21 IST

Sanitation, education, greening schemes to be part of it

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has announced a 12-point package to give a fillip to the decentralisation of power in the State.

Speaking after formally inaugurating the State-level Panchayat Day celebrations at Vythiri in Wayanad district on Tuesday, Dr. Isaac said the State had set a successful model for decentralisation of power and the government was planning to give a boost to it through the 12-point package to be executed with the support of local bodies.

‘Hunger-free Kerala’ is the first programme to be executed under the package, Dr. Isaac said, adding that 1,000 restaurants would be set up in the State before Onam and meals would be provided at a subsidised rate of ₹25 through them.

One such restaurant each would be set up in all grama panchayats and a restaurant each would cater to 10 wards in each municipal Corporation limits, Dr. Isaac said.

Budget for elderly

A special budget, similar to the gender budget, for elderly people would be included in the State Budget from next fiscal for those above 60 years. As many as 5,000 ‘Vayo Clubs’ (recreation clubs for elderly people) would set up, the Minister said. A comprehensive sanitation status would be given to 500 grama panchayats and 50 municipal bodies under the Suchitwa Keralam project, Dr. Isaac said.

Other projects such as construction of 12,000 toilets and rest rooms in each local body, construction of centralised septage treatment plants, renovation of an 82,000-km stretch of various streams and rivulets, planting of one crore saplings of fruit trees with the support of public and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers, promoting organic vegetable cultivation under the Jeevani project of the Agriculture Department, local employment assurance programme, special project to improve the standards of general education, palliative projects in all grama panchayats and municipalities, completion of houses for tribal people, and a comprehensive disaster management project for local administrative bodies would be executed under the package, he said.

Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen presided.

The programme will conclude on Wednesday.