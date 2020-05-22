​12 more COVID-19 cases in Kannur, 7 in Kasaragod

Kannur

22 May 2020 20:59 IST

Concern over tribeswoman testing positive for SARS-CoV-2

Kannur witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients as 12 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday while seven persons tested positive in Kasaragod.

​Of the 12 patients in Kannur, six had returned from abroad. They include a 34-year-old mother and her four-year-old child from Mattannur, who returned from Dubai on May 17.

A 24-year-old tribeswoman from Ayankunnu panchayat reportedly contracted the virus and is now attached to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Health officials have expressed concern over the development as it was not clear how she contracted the virus.

Advertising

Advertising

Nearing her due date, the pregnant woman was initially admitted to Kannur District Hospital on May 12 after she developed hypertension and respiratory illness. But her condition deteriorated and she was referred to the hospital attached to the medical college, where her swab test was conducted. She also gave birth via caesarean to a healthy baby with no infection.

Dr. Shaj, District Surveillance Officer, said health officials had taken the list of people who might have come in contact with the woman.

A total of 9,897 persons are in observation in the district. Among them 9,790 are in home quarantine.

In Kasaragod

Seven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod district on Friday.

They include a 57-year-old man from Puthige panchayat who returned from Maharashtra, and four residents of Kumbala.

There are now 2,648 persons under observation in the district. Of them, 2,161 are in home quarantine.