Kerala

​12 more COVID-19 cases in Kannur, 7 in Kasaragod

Concern over tribeswoman testing positive for SARS-CoV-2

Kannur witnessed a surge in the number of COVID-19 patients as 12 more persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Friday while seven persons tested positive in Kasaragod.

​Of the 12 patients in Kannur, six had returned from abroad. They include a 34-year-old mother and her four-year-old child from Mattannur, who returned from Dubai on May 17.

A 24-year-old tribeswoman from Ayankunnu panchayat reportedly contracted the virus and is now attached to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. Health officials have expressed concern over the development as it was not clear how she contracted the virus.

Nearing her due date, the pregnant woman was initially admitted to Kannur District Hospital on May 12 after she developed hypertension and respiratory illness. But her condition deteriorated and she was referred to the hospital attached to the medical college, where her swab test was conducted. She also gave birth via caesarean to a healthy baby with no infection.

Dr. Shaj, District Surveillance Officer, said health officials had taken the list of people who might have come in contact with the woman.

A total of 9,897 persons are in observation in the district. Among them 9,790 are in home quarantine.

In Kasaragod

Seven persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod district on Friday.

They include a 57-year-old man from Puthige panchayat who returned from Maharashtra, and four residents of Kumbala.

There are now 2,648 persons under observation in the district. Of them, 2,161 are in home quarantine.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 9:02:00 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/12-more-covid-19-cases-in-kannur-7-in-kasaragod/article31652529.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY