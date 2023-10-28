12 Manipur students to study in State ITI

October 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Twelve students from strife-torn Manipur are set to continue their education in the State.

The Labour and Skills department is making arrangements for the students to study in Kerala on the directions of Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty.

An order in this regard has also been published.

The students are being given admission to St. Xavier’s Industrial Training Institute at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur this academic year itself on humanitarian grounds considering the situation in Manipur. The trades to which they are being admitted to are mechanic motor vehicle and electrician.

