HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

12 Manipur students to study in State ITI

October 28, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Twelve students from strife-torn Manipur are set to continue their education in the State.

The Labour and Skills department is making arrangements for the students to study in Kerala on the directions of Minister for Labour V. Sivankutty.

An order in this regard has also been published.

The students are being given admission to St. Xavier’s Industrial Training Institute at Irinjalakuda in Thrissur this academic year itself on humanitarian grounds considering the situation in Manipur. The trades to which they are being admitted to are mechanic motor vehicle and electrician.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.