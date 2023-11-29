12 Malayalam films with contemporary themes for IFFK

November 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 12 Malayalam films focussing on contemporary themes of objectification of women, identity, and individuality will be screened at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) that will get under way on December 8.

Thriller drama O.Baby, written and directed by Ranjan Pramod; crowd-puller Jeo Baby’s Kaathal-The Core; and Anand Ekarshi’s Aattam are some of the movies that promise a treat for viewers.

The team of Paulson Scaria and Adarsh Sukumaran have developed the script of Kaathal-The Core. In this movie, Mammootty plays the role of a man set to contest the local elections when an unexpected twist occurs. The movie has the veteran actor in a very different role, with actor Jyothika playing his wife.

Siblings Santosh Babusenan and Satish Babusenan’s Anand Monalisa Waits for Death has a young man as the protagonist who is awaiting to find tranquillity in death.

Vignesh P. Sasidharan’s thriller drama Scheherazade, Shalini Ushadevi’s film Ennennnum (Now and Forever), and Aattam are the other exciting films in this category.

Neelamudi (‘Blue Hair’) by Sarath V. is a film that narrates the story of four vloggers who indulge in the contemporary fancy of misusing social media to ridicule and humiliate others. Shruthi Sharanyam’s award-winning and acclaimed film B 32 muthal 44 vare reflects the voice of strong female characters. The hurdles faced by women such as objectification of the female body and sexualising it are also portrayed in the movie.

Rinoshun’s Five First Dates, Gagan Dev’s Apple Plants, Prasanth Vijay’s Daayam, Sunil Maloor’s Valassai Paravakal are the other movies that will be screened at the fete.

