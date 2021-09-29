Kerala

1.2 lakh families to get priority ration cards

The State government on Wednesday kicked off the distribution of priority category ration cards to 1.2 lakh eligible families in the State. The distribution is expected to be completed by October 15.

Inaugurating the distribution, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said the cards were part of the 1,42,187 priority category cards voluntarily surrendered to the government.

The Civil Supplies Department had announced a grace period during which ineligible card holders could voluntarily return the cards without penalties.

Mr. Balagopal said a sizeable number of cards are still in ineligible hands. The government will initiate action against individuals who continue to hold priority category cards without being eligible for it.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G. R. Anil said the distribution of the 1.2 lakh cards will be carried out through taluk supply offices.

The priority cards will be distributed at public functions as the public need to know who the recipients are, he said.

Transport Minister Antony Raju was the chief guest at the function.


Comments
