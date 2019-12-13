Kerala

12 kg of ganja in Kit-Kat wrapper seized

more-in

Duo on bike intercepted, one escapes

An excise squad seized 12 kg of ganja from a youth during a vehicle check at Kuzhalmannam, near here, on Thursday.

The ganja was found packed in Kit-Kat chocolate wrapper. Amal, 24, hailing from Vazhakkala, Eranakulam, was arrested in connection with the seizure. His friend Prajith managed to escape.

They were carrying the ganja on their bike from Coimbatore. When stopped by the excise team led by Inspector of Police M. Rakesh, the duo took out their packets and said they were Kit-Kat chocolate wafers being brought from Coimbatore.

They ran away when the excise team examined the packets. Amal was caught by the team during a search conducted with the help of the local people.

The team seized the mobile phone and vehicle documents of Prajith.

The ganja was brought for retail distribution in shops near schools in Edappally.

They had reportedly procured the ganja from Palani by paying ₹10,000 a kg.

It was repacked using Kit-Kat wrapper in Coimbatore.

Excise officers said that small quantities of ganja would be packed in chocolate covers and distributed locally.

Small chocolate wrappers meant for local distribution were also seized.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 13, 2019 11:19:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/12-kg-of-ganja-in-kit-kat-wrapper-seized/article30300783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY