12 kg of ganja in Kit-Kat wrapper seized

An excise squad seized 12 kg of ganja from a youth during a vehicle check at Kuzhalmannam, near here, on Thursday.

The ganja was found packed in Kit-Kat chocolate wrapper. Amal, 24, hailing from Vazhakkala, Eranakulam, was arrested in connection with the seizure. His friend Prajith managed to escape.

They were carrying the ganja on their bike from Coimbatore. When stopped by the excise team led by Inspector of Police M. Rakesh, the duo took out their packets and said they were Kit-Kat chocolate wafers being brought from Coimbatore.

They ran away when the excise team examined the packets. Amal was caught by the team during a search conducted with the help of the local people.

The team seized the mobile phone and vehicle documents of Prajith.

The ganja was brought for retail distribution in shops near schools in Edappally.

They had reportedly procured the ganja from Palani by paying ₹10,000 a kg.

It was repacked using Kit-Kat wrapper in Coimbatore.

Excise officers said that small quantities of ganja would be packed in chocolate covers and distributed locally.

Small chocolate wrappers meant for local distribution were also seized.