Kudumbashree opens 12 Kerala Chicken outlets

50 outlets will be opened as part of 100-day action plan

Twelve of the 50 Kerala Chicken outlets targeted by the Kudumbashree as part of the government’s 100-day action plan have been launched in the State.

Ten of these outlets are in Ernakulam, and two in Thrissur district. Agreements have been signed to open six more outlets in Ernakulam. These are expected to become functional in a couple of weeks.

The outlets in the two districts are supplied by 36 farms in Ernakulam district. Farms are set to open soon in Thrissur.

To Kottayam

Once the target of 20 outlets in Ernakulam is achieved and the Thrissur operations start expanding, the Kudumbashree will turn its attention to Kottayam where 10 outlets are scheduled to be opened.

The first outlet of the Kerala Chicken was launched in Ernakulam at the end of June. The Kudumbashree had rolled out the project so that half the chicken sold in the State could be produced here.

How the model works

The Kudumbashree has adopted the integration model for Kerala Chicken. It supplies the chicks, feed, and medicines, while the farmer has to ensure a shed for the birds, electricity and water charges, and labour charges, if any. The space should be enough to accommodate a minimum of 1,000 birds. Most of the farmers are from the Kudumbashree network. Besides individual farmers, joint enterprises can also be launched. More chicks will be supplied to such ventures.

Supervisors visit farms every day to ensure that parameters such as quality of chicks, feed intake, and proper vaccination are met.

The supply of chicks to farms depends on the demand at the outlet, which is ascertained after a study.

After the 40-45 days in which the chicks mature and are taken back by the Kudumbashree, the farms are left vacant for 15 days for cleaning and sanitising before they are allotted the next batch.

Farmers’ income

Payment to the farmers is based on the feed conversion rate (feed consumed divided by weight of the bird). While farmers usually receive ₹7 for a kg of the bird, Kerala Chicken farmers will get up to ₹13 for a kg depending on quality. At ₹10 for a bird, a farmer with 1,000 birds will earn approximately ₹19,000 over these 40 or 45 days, say Kudumbashree officials.

Loans are provided by the Kudumbashree at 4% interest for setting up sheds for the chicks. After these three districts, operations will be expanded to other districts too.