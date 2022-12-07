12 international plays to be staged at International Theatre Festival of Kerala

December 07, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Thrissur

Four productions from Kerala among 14 national works to be staged; this edition’s theme is ‘Humanities must unite’  

The Hindu Bureau

A scene from ‘Seven Moons’ (Tashkent/Uzbek), an international production to be staged in the International Theatre Festival of Kerala.

The list of plays, both international and national, to be staged at the upcoming International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) – 2023 has been finalised by the festival directorate. The curatorial team has selected 12 international productions from the 57 entries received.

Antigone ( Uzbek/U.K.), Hero Beauty (Taiwan), Kafka ( France), Museum (Israel), Ave Maria (Denmark), Tempest (France), Samson (South Africa), Told by Mother (Lebanon), Don’t Believe Me if I Talk about War (Israel/Palestine), Seven Moons (Tashkent/Uzbek), Three Episodes of Family life (Poland) and 3rd Reich (Italy) are the foreign productions.

“The works have been selected with a strong conviction that an international theatre festival should bring such productions to the audience to enable them to see plays with diverse directions from different cultures of modernity,” according to the curatorial team.

In all, 14 national productions, including four from Kerala, will be staged. These have been selected from 150 national (except Malayalam) entries and 63 Malayalam entries, the team said.

Logo of the ITFoK

Rather Rashi (Assam), Foul Play (Bihar), Daklakatha Devikavya ( Karnataka), Taking Sides (Maharashtra), Pi Thodai (Manipur), Flying Chariots (Puducherry); Idakini Kathaayaratham (Tamil Nadu), For the Record (Delhi), Black Hole (Maharashtra), and Maya Bazaar (Telangana) are the national (except Malayalam) plays.

“We have decided to invite Surabhi Theatre Company from Telangana to showcase one of the early performance cultures of Indian modernity. The board felt that it is essential for a contemporary theatre festival to showcase such works from our country having historical and contemporary relevance in theatre as well as society,” the team noted.

The Malayalam plays selected for the festival are: Arctic by Idam Sasthamcotta; Kakkukali by Neythal Nataka Sangam; Nilavilikal, Marmarangal and Akroshangal by Enclave Theatre Company; and Soviet Station Kadavu by Kanal Samskarika Vedhi).

The ITFoK– 2023 will be held from February 5 to 14 next year. The theme of this edition of the festival, curated by eminent theatrepersons Anuradha Kapur, Deepan Sivaraman and B. Ananthakrishnan is, ‘Humanities must unite’.

