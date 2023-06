June 09, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Twelve passengers sustained injuries in a bus accident at Kottuli near here on Friday. The bus which was on its way from Thamarassery to Kozhikode had hit an avenue tree after it veered off the road. Motor Vehicles department sources said the accident occurred when the bus driver tried to save an auto-rikshaw that suddenly took a U-turn on the route. The injured passengers were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

