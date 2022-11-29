12-hour working days, shift system for teachers mulled for higher education institutions

November 29, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Taking a cue from reputed institutions that function round the clock, the government has mooted 12-hour working days and a shift system for teachers in higher education institutions. The possibility of functioning on Saturdays is also being explored under the new curriculum framework.

The proposals came up for discussion at a two-day workshop on the Kerala Higher Education Curriculum Framework that got under way here on Tuesday.

Notably, the programme witnessed objections raised to the idea of providing an exit option in the four-year degree programmes that are likely to be rolled out next academic year.

In her introductory speech, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu broached the topic of having campuses function from 8.30 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. Teachers will be provided opportunity to work on shift basis.

It has also been proposed to conduct elective, optional, and minor courses on Saturdays. While teachers will be required to work seven hours each for five days every week, those entrusted with the courses on Saturday will be permitted holidays on other days.

Dr. Bindu said the introduction of the new curriculum and programmes would neither increase the workload of teachers nor endanger their jobs. She stressed the need to explore the possibility of enabling dropouts, especially women, to rejoin courses.

Suresh Das, former executive vice president of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment, who chairs the curriculum monitoring committee, emphasised the need to impart “non-routine skills” such as critical thinking and interpersonal skills that would hold students in good stead as the job market gradually phased out routine cognitive jobs.

Kerala State Higher Education Council member secretary Rajan Varughese called for aligning the credit system of the proposed four-year degree courses with those followed globally and within the country.

Noted academic K.N. Ganesh advocated the need to be mindful of social inequalities and to ensure optimal learning opportunities in specific skill and knowledge areas for students from marginalised sections within the ambit of the new curriculum framework.

Research officers on special duty for the implementation of Kerala Resource for Educational Administration and Planning and higher education reforms K. Sudheendran and V. Shafeeque spoke during the inaugural session of the workshop.