1.2 g MDMA seized, five held from Valiathura area

March 19, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Valiathura police seized 1.23 gms of MDMA and arrested five persons on Sunday.

The accused, arrested from Kochuthope in the Valiathura police station limits, were identified as Ignatius, aka Aby, 23, from whose house the MDMA, meant for sale, was seized; Mohammed Aslam, 23, of Poonthura; John Bapist, 24, of Vettucaud; Shyam Jerome, 25, also of Vettucaud; and Vishnu, 26, of Karikkakom.

The first accused in the case is also an accused in 11 other cases, including an attempt to murder, sale of drugs, and harassment of women, registered at the Valiathura police station. The second accused is an accused in three cases, third accused in nine cases, fourth accused in three cases, and the fifth accused in a ganja case.

The accused were produced in court and remanded.

A police team led by Valiathura station house officer Ratheesh made the arrests on the directions of Shanghumughom Assistant Commissioner of Police D.K. Prithviraj.

