As many as 15 farmers have committed suicide in the State since 2016. Of this, 12 took the extreme step in 2019 in the aftermath of the mid-August floods of 2018.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, who presented the data through a written reply in the Assembly on Wednesday, said 10 of the 12 farmers belonged to Idukki. Damage caused by floods to houses, failure to repay bank loans on time, and the subsequent threat of recovery measures were among the reasons, Mr. Sunil Kumar said.