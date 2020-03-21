12 border roads closed; curbs on five others

KASARAGOD

21 March 2020 02:36 IST

Places of worship warned against large gatherings

The Kasaragod district administration has decided to close 12 roads bordering Karnataka while imposing stringent security measures on five other border roads, in an effort to check the spread of COVID-19.

The decision was taken by District Collector D. Sajith Babu during the Corona Core Committee meeting here on Friday. It has been decided to fully close down the Manjeshwar Thuminad Road, Kedambadypadavu road, Sunkatatte Mudipu road, Kuruda Padavu road, Muligadde road, Beripadavu road, Badiyadka Swarga Ariyapadavu road, Kottiyadi Pallathur Ishwaramangala road, Galimukha Ishwaramangala Delampady road, Sullyapadavu Nettanige road, and Chennamkund Chamakochi road in Bedakam

Travellers passing through the Thalapady National Highway, Adkasthala Adiyanadu Road, Adhur-Kottiyadi-Sullia State Highway, Manimoola Sullia Road and Panathur Chemperi Madikeri Road will be allowed to go only after stringent checking. A team of doctors, junior health inspectors, health workers and police will inspect the five border roads. The committee also decided to take stringent action against those who violate government regulations. The Collector said more than 50 persons congregating at places of worship violate the existing norm and strict action would be taken against them.

District Police Chief P.S. Sabu said that over 50 persons had gathered at some places of worship despite the orders against it. Cases would be filed against the clergy in such cases, he said.