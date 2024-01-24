11,985 MSMEs as part of Year of Enterprises 2.0

January 24, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Industries Department has generated a total of 24,449 job opportunities in the district through 11,985 new Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the financial year 2022-23. With this, Kollam has achieved the target of starting 7,900 enterprises that includes 771 enterprises in the manufacturing sector and 3,019 enterprises in the service sector. As part of the ‘Year of Enterprises’ programme launched by the government, 79 entrepreneurs and development executives were appointed on contract basis in 73 local bodies.

