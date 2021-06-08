1,197 new cases in Alappuzha

Test positivity rate at 11.1%

The district reported 1,197 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The test positivity rate for the day stood at 11.1%.

As many as 1,192 people contracted the disease through local contact, while the source of infection of four others remains unknown. One person who came from another State also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, 1,521 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 14,012.

The police on Tuesday registered 34 cases and arrested 19 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was also taken against 710 people for not wearing face masks, 497 people for violating physical distancing norms, and eight people for violating quarantine norms. Authorities also seized 168 vehicles.