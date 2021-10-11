1,197 cases in district, 1,911 recoveries

Test positivity at 13.2% as 1,911 people recover

The district recorded 1,197 COVID-19 cases and 1,911 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 12,213 on Sunday. The test positivity rate stood at 13.2%.

As many as 2,385 people were told to go into quarantine in the last 24 hours. There are 51,356 people in self-isolation. The District Disaster Management Authority has adopted steps to reduce the number of cases. District Collector Navjot Khosa, also the chairperson of the authority, has declared “special intensified” lockdown in 15 local body wards, which have recorded weekly infection population ratio of over 10, from Monday.

The places include ward three of Amboori grama panchayat, wards three, eight, 11 and 17 of Aruvikkara, ward eight of Edava grama, ward eight of Elakamon, ward 13 of Kadakkavoor grama panchayat, ward 13 of Kalliyoor grama panchayat, ward one of Karakulam grama panchayat, ward four of Kilimanoor grama panchayat, ward 15 of Nellanad grama panchayat, ward four of Ottoor grama panchayat, ward six of Vamanapuram grama panchayat, and ward 16 of Vellanad grama panchayat. Containment zone curbs have been lifted in Koppam and Poonkumoodu wards in Nedumangad, and Valiyara ward in Vellanad.